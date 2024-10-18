AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.86%)
DGKC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.55%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
HUBC 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.86%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
OGDC 166.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.5%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.73%)
PPL 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.46%)
PRL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
PTC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
SEARL 61.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.79%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
TPLP 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,116 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 27,255 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 85,456 Decreased By -129.5 (-0.15%)
KSE30 26,877 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.4%)
Australian shares slip from record as miners drag on lack of China stimulus

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 11:00am

Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged by local miners on weaker underlying commodity prices, while investors reduced expectations of an interest rate cut this year from the country’s central bank after a stronger local jobs report.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.5% to 8,316.6, as of 2341 GMT.

The benchmark climbed 0.9% to end at an all-time high on Thursday.

Local miners were the biggest drag on the benchmark, falling 1.2% for a third straight session after a lack of fresh stimulus from a key policy briefing in top consumer China brought down iron ore prices.

Mining heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were down between 0.3% and 1.4%.

Data on Thursday showed Australia’s labour market remained tight as net employment surged in September, pushing back hopes of a rate cut this year by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Australian shares close at record high, boosted by financials

Interest rate-sensitive financial stocks fell in early trade, before paring some losses to edge 0.2% higher, with the “Big Four” banks slipping between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Technology stocks, which are also sensitive towards rate changes, dropped 1.2%, with technology giant WiseTech Global falling around 2.7% to become the biggest loser on the sub-index.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks edged 0.5% higher, with investors rushing to seek relief in the safe-haven asset as geopolitical uncertainties stayed afoot.

Gold miner Northern Star Resources rose 0.5%.

Star Entertainment reversed course and was down 2.6% after jumping as much as 5% as they resumed trading, a day after New South Wales state gaming regulator said the embattled casino operator would be able to keep its Sydney casino open.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat.

