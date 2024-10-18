Mega Motor inks agreement: BYD vehicles to enter Pakistan

KARACHI: Mega Motor Company, an associated company of The Hub Power Company Limited, has entered into a Master Supply & Manufacturing Agreement with BYD Auto Industry Company Limited to manufacture, market, distribute and sell BYD brand passenger vehicles in Pakistan and Technical Licence Agreement for the Licenced products.

“BYD’s leading technology coupled with our local expertise will catapult Pakistan’s automotive sector into the future offering customs variety and choice from the world’s leading automotive technology company,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

