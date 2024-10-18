Maryam assailed for ‘charge-sheeting’ PTI in her press conference

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar castigated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for charge-sheeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in her recent press conference, saying that she held the party responsible for the recent student protests to cover up her bad governance and incompetence.

While addressing at a press conference on Thursday, the PTI senior leader said that the accusations were directed at the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) and the PTI, adding that ironically the provincial ministers admit that an unfortunate incident in a private college did take place, but the police was denying it. He accused the Punjab government of politicising private and government institutions. He advised Maryam Nawaz to hold negotiations with the students and not hold press conferences to fabricate stories against his party.

