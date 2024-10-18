Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 93,529 tonnes of cargo comprising 44,016 tonnes of import cargo and 49,513 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 44,016 comprised of33,670 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,10,046 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 300 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 65,570 comprised of 39,516 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 251 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,246 tonnes of Cement & 500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 05 ships namely, Clipper Brunello, Seapan Amazon, Veniz 1, Solar Sharna & Easline Guanfzhou berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Ocean Feather, Independent Spirit, MT Mardan, Sm Navigator & Putuoshan sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘APL Qingdao’ left the port on Thursday morning while another containers ship ‘Maersk Kensington’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 221,321 tonnes, comprising 169,567 tonnes imports cargo and 51,754 tonnes export cargo carried in 7,404 Containers (5,091 TEUs Imports& 2,313 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Liquefied Petroleum Gas carrier ‘Chemroad Sea’ is expected to take berths at Engro Vopak Terminal on Thursday 17th October, 2024.

