Jaishankar’s visit an ‘ice breaker’: govt

ISLAMABAD: The first visit to Pakistan by a top Indian diplomat in nearly 10 years was an “ice breaker”, the information minister said Wednesday, as regional heads of governments gathered for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

“Neither us nor them requested for a bilateral meeting... but I believe his arrival here is an ice breaker,” the information minister Attaullah Tarar said on the sidelines of the summit in the capital Islamabad.

“Yesterday, when all the leaders were being welcomed and there were handshakes, I think positive images were sent out globally.”

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted each other with a handshake and sombre expressions at the start of an official dinner for the visiting leaders of the SCO bloc on Tuesday.

Relations between neighbours India and Pakistan have been particularly sour since 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the limited autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Modi’s 2019 move was celebrated across India but led Pakistan to suspend bilateral trade and downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Premiers from SCO member states China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan all attended the meeting in a Pakistani capital that was locked down by tight security.-AFP

Our reporter Nuzhat Nazar adds: The successful conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit was a significant achievement for Pakistan on the global stage.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday.

He remarked that the summit has significantly improved Pakistan’s international standing.

The minister highlighted that the distinguished guests who attended the summit appreciated Pakistan’s key role in the region and praised the excellent arrangements for the event.

Tarar also lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information, and other institutions for their pivotal role in ensuring the event’s success.

He mentioned that this was the first major international event held in Pakistan after 27 years, significantly bolstering the country’s global reputation.

The minister emphasised the importance of bilateral meetings during the summit, where discussions on enhancing trade and investment with various countries took place.

The information minister stated that Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving, and the public can expect more good news in the coming days. He credited the prime minister’s vision for the successful organisation of the SCO Summit, which has contributed positively to Pakistan’s economic progress and foreign policy advancements.

Tarar also shared news regarding the elections for the Chancellor of Oxford University, noting that Imran Khan has not been included in the list of candidates for the election. He highlighted that in civilised societies, there is respect for the rule of law, and individuals involved in legal cases are not permitted to participate in such activities.

The minister criticised PTI, stating that the party has started issuing threats regarding constitutional amendments. He asserted that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and if anyone attempts to harm life or property, the state will take strict action. He also condemned PTI for the incidents of May 9, including the attacks and destruction of martyrs’ memorials.

Tarar made it clear that the state would deal with those inciting violence and threatening the public with an iron hand. He reiterated that the government’s priority is to maintain peace and foster Pakistan’s development, asserting that no political party is above the country.

