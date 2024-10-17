World Food Day Celebrated at SAU with awareness rally, seminar

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam marked World Food Day with a seminar and awareness rally organized by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, in collaboration with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on Wednesday. This year’s theme was "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future."

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, opened the seminar by highlighting the urgent food security crisis in Pakistan, where over 37% of the population experiences food insecurity. He emphasized that rapid population growth, climate change, and water scarcity exacerbate this situation. Dr. Rajpar emphasized the necessity of safeguarding food resources, enhancing agricultural practices, and implementing research-driven solutions to combat the impacts of climate change on food security.

Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences expressed deep concerns regarding Sindh's critical food security challenges, pointing out widespread poverty, limited purchasing power, and malnutrition affecting communities, particularly in the Thar region, where children face stunting and micronutrient deficiencies. He called for urgent research efforts to boost per-acre crop yields and develop effective strategies to minimize food waste.

Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director IFST, also highlighted the institute’s collaborations with international organizations and local communities to develop resilient agricultural practices, reduce food waste, and improve access to nutritious food, aligning with the global mission of ensuring food security for all.

The seminar featured contributions from distinguished hosts and participants, including Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of UA&FA; and Dr. Ashfaque Ahmed Nahiyon, Provincial Coordinator of FAO Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024