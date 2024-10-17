AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

World Food Day Celebrated at SAU with awareness rally, seminar

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam marked World Food Day with a seminar and awareness rally organized by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, in collaboration with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on Wednesday. This year’s theme was "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future."

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, opened the seminar by highlighting the urgent food security crisis in Pakistan, where over 37% of the population experiences food insecurity. He emphasized that rapid population growth, climate change, and water scarcity exacerbate this situation. Dr. Rajpar emphasized the necessity of safeguarding food resources, enhancing agricultural practices, and implementing research-driven solutions to combat the impacts of climate change on food security.

Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences expressed deep concerns regarding Sindh's critical food security challenges, pointing out widespread poverty, limited purchasing power, and malnutrition affecting communities, particularly in the Thar region, where children face stunting and micronutrient deficiencies. He called for urgent research efforts to boost per-acre crop yields and develop effective strategies to minimize food waste.

Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director IFST, also highlighted the institute’s collaborations with international organizations and local communities to develop resilient agricultural practices, reduce food waste, and improve access to nutritious food, aligning with the global mission of ensuring food security for all.

The seminar featured contributions from distinguished hosts and participants, including Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of UA&FA; and Dr. Ashfaque Ahmed Nahiyon, Provincial Coordinator of FAO Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SAU World Food Day seminar UN FAO Awareness rally

Comments

200 characters

World Food Day Celebrated at SAU with awareness rally, seminar

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories