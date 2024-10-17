AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

ATC summon Qureshi, PTI leaders in violence case on 30th

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court summoned the PTI leaders former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed for indictment in case of violence at Sher Pao Bridge on October 30.

The court also adjourned the hearing of all other May 09 riots cases till next hearing.

The court also dismissed the application of PTI social media activist Sanam Javed for one time exemption for personal appearance. The court noted that an arrest warrant had already been issued against the suspect for not appearing on previous hearings. The court said a request for exemption cannot be filed when an arrest warrant had already been issued.

The court asked the suspect’s counsel that no medical certificate had been filed to prove the plea of illness.

Earlier, the PTI leaders were presented before the court from jail for the hearing of six cases including attacks on police vehicles in Gulberg, PML-N office in Model Town, violence at Sher Pao Bridge and burning a container at Kalma Chowk. The suspects released on bail including Khadija Shah also appeared before the court.

A prosecutor told the court that copies of charge sheet (challan) had been distributed among the suspects in case of violence at Sher Pao Bridge.

