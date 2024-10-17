AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

‘Tomato cultivated on 1600 acres of land in Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: Tomatoes have been cultivated on 1600 acres of land in the province out of the target of 2000 acres set under a project to promote off-season cultivation of the vegetables.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said the project has been launched to enable long-term availability of local tomatoes. Sahoo was presiding over a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the development of the project to cultivate off-season vegetables.

Sahoo proudly claimed that for the first time in history, practical steps are being taken to increase the cultivation and production of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions. He said the agriculture department has prepared a comprehensive strategy to increase vegetable cultivation and production.

In the pilot phase, a target of 2,000 acres has been set for the off-season cultivation of tomatoes. Till now, the cultivation of tomatoes on 1600 acres has been completed. Groups have been formed to encourage onion and tomato farmers in certain districts. A subsidy is being provided to tomato and onion farmers on seeds and modern machinery. The task has been assigned to the field formations.

On this occasion, the secretary instructed the officers concerned that vegetable growers’ ongoing technical guidance activities should be speeded up. In addition, the local elected representatives and administrative officers were informed about the off-season cultivation of tomatoes. The meeting was attended by the Director General of Agriculture Extension, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, and the Director General of Agriculture Water Management, Malik Akram and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

tomato

Comments

200 characters

‘Tomato cultivated on 1600 acres of land in Punjab’

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories