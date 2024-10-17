BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 16, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race
Read here for details.
- Indian FM Jaishankar hails Pakistan’s ‘hospitality, courtesies’ during SCO summit
Read here for details.
- SCO joint communique: member states say important to counter protectionist policies, sanctions
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines
Read here for details.
- Fauji Fertilizer acquires additional stake in Agritech Limited for Rs3.9bn
Read here for details.
- SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism
Read here for details.
Comments