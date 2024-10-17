AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
AIRLINK 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
DGKC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
FCCL 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFBL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
HUBC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
KOSM 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NBP 68.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.89%)
OGDC 170.52 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
PPL 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.31%)
PRL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.56%)
PTC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
SEARL 66.79 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.64%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.76%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.15%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,213 Increased By 8.6 (0.09%)
BR30 27,823 Increased By 106 (0.38%)
KSE100 86,289 Increased By 83.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 27,231 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.02%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 16, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 17 Oct, 2024 08:30am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Read here for details.

  • Indian FM Jaishankar hails Pakistan’s ‘hospitality, courtesies’ during SCO summit

Read here for details.

  • SCO joint communique: member states say important to counter protectionist policies, sanctions

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Fertilizer acquires additional stake in Agritech Limited for Rs3.9bn

Read here for details.

  • SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism

Read here for details.

