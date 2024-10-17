Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Indian FM Jaishankar hails Pakistan’s ‘hospitality, courtesies’ during SCO summit

SCO joint communique: member states say important to counter protectionist policies, sanctions

PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

Fauji Fertilizer acquires additional stake in Agritech Limited for Rs3.9bn

SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism

