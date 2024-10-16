PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a “cordial and substantive meeting” with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the 23rd SCO CHG meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

“The two prime ministers discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades,” the statement said.

It added that the two dignitaries agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

PM Shehbaz recalled his first foreign visit to Moscow, expressing a desire to transform these warm memories into a lasting friendship with Russia.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening political, economic, and defense ties with the Russian Federation. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He also thanked Russia for supporting Pakistan’s BRICS membership bid, marking a step toward deeper collaboration on the global stage.

The premier also recalled his productive meeting with President Vladimir Putin in July this year in Astana during which they had agreed to meaningful enhancement of relations between the two countries. He also emphasized the need for direct flights between Russia and Pakistan for enhanced connectivity between the two countries.

The Russian Prime Minister appreciated the remarkable arrangements made by Pakistan for the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

He further thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and exemplary hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation. He expressed his desire to further bolster the existing cooperation between Russia and Pakistan to the next level.

The two prime ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Both leaders also agreed on lingual exchanges between the two countries to enhance people-to-people relations and increase cooperation among the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate trade and investment.