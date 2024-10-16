AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 05:48pm

LONDON: Britain’s University of Oxford on Wednesday said 38 candidates are in the running to become its next chancellor but Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is not among them despite his party saying he had applied.

The candidates are vying to succeed former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten, who left in June after 21 years. The ceremonial post has been occupied continuously since 1224.

High-profile names to replace him include former Conservative party leader and foreign secretary William Hague, Labour party former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson and former attorney general Dominic Grieve.

Hoping to become the first woman to hold the position in 800 years is Scottish lawyer Elish Angiolini, who led a high-profile inquiry into the rape, abduction and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard by a London police officer in 2021.

Oxford chancellor polls: Imran’s nomination submitted

Angiolini is currently principal of St Hugh’s College, Oxford, whose alumni include former UK prime minister Theresa May and Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Another Oxford principal – Jan Royall, of Somerville College – is also in the running. She is a former adviser to ex-Labour leader Neil Kinnock and was a leader of the House of Lords.

In August, a London-based spokesman for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the former premier had “given instructions that he would like to submit his application”.

Khan, prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has spent more than one year in prison on various charges from corruption to inciting violence, which he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him from power.

He graduated from Oxford in 1975 after studying philosophy, politics and economics, going on to captain Pakistan at cricket in a stellar career before entering politics.

The university said applications were considered on its “four exclusion criteria”, which disqualify applicants deemed not to be a “fit and proper person” by the UK tax authority.

Following two rounds of voting, the new chancellor will be announced in the week of November 25.

The chancellor is the titular head of the university and presides over several key ceremonies. They also undertake advocacy, advisory and fundraising work.

The incoming chancellor will be in post for a fixed term of no more than 10 years after the university amended its rules.

