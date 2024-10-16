AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Markets

Palm snaps two-day losing streak on short-term demand, supply outlook

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, on expected supply outlook for next year and short-term demands.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 74 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 4,313 ringgit ($1,005.36) a metric ton at the close.

The contract shed 1.89% in the past two sessions.

Palm oil is trading higher today due to the anticipated supply outlook for the first quarter of 2025 and sustained short-term demand, said Marcello Cultrera, a grains, oilseeds and softs broker at SSY Global.

Earlier this month, Oil World senior analyst David Mielke expected palm oil production to increase by 2.3 million metric tons in 2024-25 compared to the previous season.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.15%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.64%.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil extends declines on weaker rivals; export data caps losses

Oil steadied on Wednesday, supported by OPEC+ cuts and uncertainty over what may happen next in the Middle East conflict, although an outlook for ample supply next year added downward pressure.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.39% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Cargo surveyors estimate exports of Malaysian palm oil products rose between 14% and 15.6% during Oct. 1-15, compared with the same period a month ago.

