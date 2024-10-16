Turkey urges ‘sanctions’ against Israel

ANKARA: Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday called for sanctions against Israel, urging the international community to cut support over the conflict in the Middle East.

“We have reached the limit of words, diplomacy and international politics. We must start with sanctions,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told ruling party delegates at a meeting about the future of the Palestinian state.

Turkey is a fierce critic of Israel’s now year-long military campaign in Gaza and its recent deadly push into Lebanon, accusing the United Nations of failing to sanction Israel over the conflicts.

Fidan said Israel so far had not responded to calls to halt the Gaza war, meaning “the international community must now resort to legal action. Israel needs to be boycotted,” he said.