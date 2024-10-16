AGL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.44%)
AIRLINK 139.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.87%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
FFBL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.88%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.86%)
HUBC 100.79 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.13%)
HUMNL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
KOSM 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
NBP 68.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 167.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.24%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 129.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.8%)
PRL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SEARL 60.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.4%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.87%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.24%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,190 Increased By 38.8 (0.42%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By 58.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 86,438 Increased By 597.2 (0.7%)
KSE30 27,328 Increased By 94.1 (0.35%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-16

Turkey urges ‘sanctions’ against Israel

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

ANKARA: Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday called for sanctions against Israel, urging the international community to cut support over the conflict in the Middle East.

“We have reached the limit of words, diplomacy and international politics. We must start with sanctions,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told ruling party delegates at a meeting about the future of the Palestinian state.

Turkey is a fierce critic of Israel’s now year-long military campaign in Gaza and its recent deadly push into Lebanon, accusing the United Nations of failing to sanction Israel over the conflicts.

Fidan said Israel so far had not responded to calls to halt the Gaza war, meaning “the international community must now resort to legal action. Israel needs to be boycotted,” he said.

Israel UN Lebanon sanctions Middle East Gaza international community Turkiye Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Israel Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Turkey urges ‘sanctions’ against Israel

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories