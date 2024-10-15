SCO sidelines: PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with member states

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with representatives of the member states on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG).

The two-day summit is being held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

The premier first met Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda at his office today.

According to the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz appreciated Tajikistan’s active and constructive participation in the SCO CHG meeting.

“As brotherly countries and regional partners, Tajikistan and Pakistan share enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation,” the premier said.

He recalled his productive visit to Dushanbe in July, earlier this year, and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship.

PM Shehbaz stressed that both countries should continue to collaborate closely and further cement mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.

SCO summit: India’s FM Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan

Speaking on the occasion, PM Rasulzoda conveyed warm felicitations on organizing the SCO CHG Meeting by Pakistan, in its capacity as the SCO Chair. He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the SCO delegates.

While extending the best wishes of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Prime Minister, he concurred that there was great potential to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries underscoring that Tajikistan remained fully committed to working with Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Tajik Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister and the Government of Pakistan for allowing sugar export to Tajikistan as this will further enhance the bilateral trade among both countries.

Belarus, Pakistan Discuss Bilateral Ties

Later in the day, PM Shehbaz welcomed his Belarus counterpart Roman Golovchenko at his office.

SCO summit: Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Pakistan

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz stressed the need for sustained exchanges between both countries for maximum utilization of the potential of bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of trade, investment, agricultural machinery and joint production of tractors and connectivity, a statement from the PM Office said.

The premier recalled his “warm and productive” meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Astana in July earlier this year.

He also congratulated Belarus on becoming SCO’s full member and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Belarus in fostering the “Shanghai Spirit”.

Turkmen FM Meets PM Shehbaz

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov also called on the Prime Minister at the SCO margins today.

Shehbaz welcomed Turkmenistan’s participation in the SCO CHG Meeting as a ‘Special Guest’, and reaffirmed the significance of longstanding, historic and brotherly ties between the two countries, the FO said.

“While conveying his best wishes and warm regards to the Turkmen leadership, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to increase high-level exchanges,” the FO added.

Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation

Meredov congratulated Pakistan for the successful organization of the SCO CHG Meeting and conveyed the best wishes of the Turkmen leadership to the Prime Minister.

He reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to building stronger and closer Pakistan-Turkmenistan ties.

Shehbaz thanks Kyrgyz Minister for active participation in SCO

PM Shehbaz, in an interaction with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akylbek Japarov, thanked Kyrgyz Republic’s positive and active participation in the SCO meeting and appreciated the Central Asian country’s support extended to Pakistan as the SCO Chair.

During the meeting, held on the SCO margins, Shehba recalled warm and brotherly ties between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the overall positive trajectory of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

On the occasion, Akylbek Japarov congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful organization of the SCO CHG Meeting, as well as the excellent arrangements made for the visiting delegations.

He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.