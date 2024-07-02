AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 Increased By 101 (1.21%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,553 Increased By 728.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,584 Increased By 214.3 (0.84%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz meets Tajik president, highlights Pakistan’s investment potential in multiple sectors

  • Both leaders discuss the ways to strengthen cooperation in different fields between the two countries
BR Web Desk Published July 2, 2024 Updated July 2, 2024 07:50pm
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon in Qasr-e-Millat, Dushanbe, Tajikistan July 02, 2024.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon in Qasr-e-Millat, Dushanbe, Tajikistan July 02, 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and highlighted that there existed immense potential for foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy, mining, industry, agriculture, and other sectors.

As the prime minister arrived at the Qasr-e-Millat, the Tajik president warmly welcomed him which followed the guard of honor by the contingents of Tajik armed forces.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasised cordial brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Both the leaders discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation in different fields between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited Tajikistan’s investment in different sectors of Pakistan, improving regional connectivity and linkages between the people of the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Dushanbe on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The premier is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The PM will meet President Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda, and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts, and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues,” the FO said.

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

The two countries will also sign agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan, the press release further said.

Earlier, sources told Business Recorder that Pakistan and Tajikistan are likely to sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) during the premier’s visit.

“To elevate the level of bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a draft SPA between both countries proposing cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, security and defence, energy and connectivity, culture, tourism and people to people contacts as well as plan of action (2024-26),” the sources added.

Tajikistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz meets Tajik president, highlights Pakistan’s investment potential in multiple sectors

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks, settles above 79k level for first time

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma enters into strategic partnership with Indian company

Measures underway to pass on benefits of economic policies to public: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Putin to meet Xi and Erdogan at SCO summit in Kazakhstan

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

At least 87 people feared dead in stampede at religious event in India

Read more stories