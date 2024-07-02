PM Shehbaz meets Tajik president, highlights Pakistan’s investment potential in multiple sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and highlighted that there existed immense potential for foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy, mining, industry, agriculture, and other sectors.

As the prime minister arrived at the Qasr-e-Millat, the Tajik president warmly welcomed him which followed the guard of honor by the contingents of Tajik armed forces.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasised cordial brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Both the leaders discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation in different fields between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited Tajikistan’s investment in different sectors of Pakistan, improving regional connectivity and linkages between the people of the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Dushanbe on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The premier is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The PM will meet President Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda, and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts, and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues,” the FO said.

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

The two countries will also sign agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan, the press release further said.

Earlier, sources told Business Recorder that Pakistan and Tajikistan are likely to sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) during the premier’s visit.

“To elevate the level of bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a draft SPA between both countries proposing cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, security and defence, energy and connectivity, culture, tourism and people to people contacts as well as plan of action (2024-26),” the sources added.