Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to host two-day meeting of the Council of the heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

The SCO member states will be represented by Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, prime ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

Minister says SCO summit will be a game changer for Pakistan

The prime minister of Mongolia as Observer State, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan as Special Guest, will also participate in the meeting.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in fields of economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the organisation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegations on the sidelines of the meeting.

Foreign delegations have started to reach Pakistan to attend the mega international event

The Heads of Government (CHG) will adopt important organisational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the organisation.

According to the Foreign Office, a 76-member Russian delegation, 15-member delegation from China, four-member official delegation from India, four-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan and a two-member delegation from Iran have already reached Islamabad. Seven representatives of SCO have also reached Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024