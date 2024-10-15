MSPIDA officials, leaders condemn murder of trader

KARACHI: Chairman of the All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (AP-MSPIDA), Sohail Usman, Senior Vice Chairman Waqar Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chairman Ejaz Usman, and MASPIDA leaders Faisal Khalil and Rehan Hanif condemned the brutal and savage murder of prominent motorcycle parts trader Asif Ibrahim in North Nazimabad, demanding the government take strict action against those involved in this heinous crime.

MSPIDA officials and leaders stated that the resurgence of street crime, robberies, and murders in Karachi raises serious questions about the performance of the government and law enforcement agencies. They emphasized that if the government and law enforcement agencies fulfill their responsibilities correctly, peace and order can be restored in the city.

The MSPIDA leaders stated that the brutal murder of Asif Ibrahim is part of a sinister plot against peaceful trade and industrial activities in the city, and the business community strongly condemns his killing. They added that now that reports have surfaced indicating that CCTV footage of Asif Ibrahim's murder is available, the killers must be apprehended and given the harshest punishment.

MSPIDA leaders urged spare parts traders to maintain complete unity among their ranks and to demonstrate strong solidarity against these heinous conspiracies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024