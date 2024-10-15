TPL Trakker launches exclusive discount for Shell cardholders

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, a leader in vehicle tracking solutions announced collaboration with Shell Pakistan to provide exclusive discounts on vehicle tracking services for Shell Cardholders.

Shell cardholders can benefit from a trusted network that not only fuels their journeys but also now enhances their vehicle security. By integrating Trakker’s advanced telematics technology with the convenience of Shell’s services, this collaboration reinforces the expansion efforts and strengthens the value provided to their customers.

Effective immediately, Shell cardholders can enjoy a 25 percent discount on the purchase of TPL Trakker’s Vehicle Trakker (VT), making it easier than ever to secure their vehicles. The offer is only applicable to any private vehicle registered in the cardholder’s name, and the offer is valid until August 31, 2025.

