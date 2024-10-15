AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-15

TPL Trakker launches exclusive discount for Shell cardholders

Press Release Published 15 Oct, 2024 08:54am

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, a leader in vehicle tracking solutions announced collaboration with Shell Pakistan to provide exclusive discounts on vehicle tracking services for Shell Cardholders.

Shell cardholders can benefit from a trusted network that not only fuels their journeys but also now enhances their vehicle security. By integrating Trakker’s advanced telematics technology with the convenience of Shell’s services, this collaboration reinforces the expansion efforts and strengthens the value provided to their customers.

Effective immediately, Shell cardholders can enjoy a 25 percent discount on the purchase of TPL Trakker’s Vehicle Trakker (VT), making it easier than ever to secure their vehicles. The offer is only applicable to any private vehicle registered in the cardholder’s name, and the offer is valid until August 31, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

tpl trakker Shell Pakistan TPL Trakker Limited Shell cardholders

Comments

200 characters

TPL Trakker launches exclusive discount for Shell cardholders

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories