Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-15

Bano Qabil launches first job portal

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 08:35am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi’s free IT programme for youth, Bano Qabil, has launched its first job portal, “Qabil.jobs.” At the two-day Bano Qabil exhibition held at the Expo Center Karachi, Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Munem Zafar Khan, inaugurated the job portal.

He also distributed honors and certificates to over 10,000 graduates after completing various courses under Bano Qabil 2.0.

A number of students also showcased their unique projects while more than 100 companies set up stalls at the event.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Munem Zafar Khan disclosed that Alkhidmat will launch a major program on November 3, 2024 under Bano Qabil, in which one million youth would participate.

Over the past two years, 50,000 students have graduated from the Bano Qabil programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alkhidmat Karachi Alkhidmat Bano Qabil job portal

Comments

200 characters

Bano Qabil launches first job portal

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories