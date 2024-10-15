Bano Qabil launches first job portal

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi’s free IT programme for youth, Bano Qabil, has launched its first job portal, “Qabil.jobs.” At the two-day Bano Qabil exhibition held at the Expo Center Karachi, Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Munem Zafar Khan, inaugurated the job portal.

He also distributed honors and certificates to over 10,000 graduates after completing various courses under Bano Qabil 2.0.

A number of students also showcased their unique projects while more than 100 companies set up stalls at the event.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Munem Zafar Khan disclosed that Alkhidmat will launch a major program on November 3, 2024 under Bano Qabil, in which one million youth would participate.

Over the past two years, 50,000 students have graduated from the Bano Qabil programme.

