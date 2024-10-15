‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Monday said that there is evidence that some respected judiciary members are preparing for elections with a political party. “If I were in government, I would file cases against Qasim Suri and PTI founder Imran Khan under Article 6 and fraud,” Khan said.

Punjab Assembly Speaker said that the right to protest exists, but distinguishing between protest and hooliganism is essential.

While addressing a press conference Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan criticized the judiciary, saying laws are being ignored in courts, and the Election Commission should implement laws instead of judicial decisions. He added that judicial dictatorship has been established in the country where democracy should prevail.

Referring to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference, Khan said if the state cannot control a few miscreants, then only God can protect it. He demanded the government clarify the difference between protest and hooliganism.

Earlier in the session, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the district administration has sealed the Lyallpur Golf Club or Chenab Club. He directed that the government should present the order of sealing the Lyallpur Golf Club in the assembly after setting rules and regulations by the committee. Khan criticized the sealing of clubs meant for public use, like the Faisalabad Golf Club, stating that government officials want control over it. He questioned whether citizens or government officials have the right to control public land and who will protect citizens’ rights.

Opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan said that Chenab Club was established in 1999, hosting tennis and other sports. However, Rana Aftab said administration does not possess the club’s lease. The club has 22 rooms, rented out for Rs.11,000, without paying any taxes. Moreover, Rana Aftab Ahmed claimed that Chenab Club membership fee is Rs90 lac.

Finance Minister Punjab Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman in his fiery Speech in the house said “Won’t Tolerate Those Who Disrupt Peace, Open Challenge to PTI.” He said that the government won’t tolerate any attempts to sabotage the country’s progress. He criticized PTI’s past actions, including attacks on state institutions and national monuments. He praised the current government’s economic progress and credited PML-N leadership for reviving the economy. He concluded that PML-N and its allies will work together to ensure Pakistan’s economic growth and stability, despite PTI’s attempts to hinder progress.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University recently visited and shared her concerns about male staff harassment of female students. She alleged that students are being forced to compromise on their grades.

