TY24: FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns till October 14

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the deadline for filing tax returns till October 14, 2024, on the “requests from various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and general public”, a notification said late night on Monday.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of Income Tax return for the Tax Year (TY) 2024, for the persons who are required to file their returns by September 30th, 2024 is hereby extended upto October 14th, 2024 in view of the requests from various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and general public,” the FBR notification read.

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

The announcement comes hours after the FBR refuted reports of an extention in the tax filing deadline, saying no such extension was being granted.

“FBR refutes the news being circulating in the media about extension in the last date for filing of income tax returns for tax year 2024,” it said then, advising all eligible taxpayers to file their income tax returns before the deadline to avoid punitive actions.

Earlier on Monday, Business Recorder reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might take final decision on Monday on possible one-month extension in filing of income tax returns due to failure of the FBR system to receive returns containing high volume of data or information.

Tax advisers/practitioners had approached the FBR, seeking two months extension due to slow functioning of the FBR’s IRIS system.