Gang involved in selling non-customs paid products: FTO summons FBR members for not initiating action

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has summoned Member Operations-IR and Member Customs Operations Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on a petition allegedly involving FBR’s field offices and fraudsters for not initiating lawful action against gangs involved in selling non-customs duty paid products.

It is reliably learnt that the FTO has summoned both members for Monday (today) at FTO Lahore office in Complaint No 1763/2024 (Waheed Shahzad Butt versus Secretary Revenue Division, Islamabad) wherein a review petition has been filed by FBR Customs officers.

Earlier in a landmark order FTO Dr Asif Jah has directed the FBR to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officers responsible for failure to submit comments in a case involving gang selling non-custom paid products in connivance with tax employees, causing huge loss of revenue.

