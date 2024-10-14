‘Amendment’: Bilawal speaks to Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Bilawal apprised Sharif of the progress regarding the constitutional amendment with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman a day ago.

Both the leaders also discussed about consensus among other political parties with regard to the proposed constitutional amendment.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman said that the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment could be adopted even after October 25. She said this while talking to media persons after the PPP’s delegation meeting with Jamiat Ulema -e-Islam -Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, here on Oct 10. When asked about the proposed amendment whether the constitutional amendment could be passed even after October 25, she replied, “Why can’t it be adopted after the 25th of October.”

