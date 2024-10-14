Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-14

Interfaith harmony event hosted by St Patrick’s High School

Press Release Published 14 Oct, 2024 08:16am

KARACHI: In an inspiring demonstration of interfaith unity, St Patrick’s High School, led by its principal Rev Fr Mario Angelo Rodrigues, hosted a special interfaith harmony event on Friday, 11th October 2024.

The event brought together students and staff from diverse religious backgrounds, creating a platform to celebrate faith through mutual respect and understanding.

The celebration showcased the school’s commitment to promoting religious inclusivity with various activities representing different faith traditions.

The Christian community hosted a Bible Quiz centered around the parables of Jesus Christ, encouraging students to reflect on the moral lessons and wisdom found in the scriptures. Muslim students organised a Milad, celebrating the birth and life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with devotional prayers and praises, emphasizing love and compassion.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community marked Navratri and Dussehra, two significant festivals, with vibrant performances and cultural displays that honoured the triumph of good over evil.

Rev. Fr. Mario Rodrigues, the driving force behind the event, expressed his pride in the school’s commitment to fostering unity among different faiths. “At St. Patrick’s, we believe that diversity is our strength. By celebrating each other’s beliefs, we are building a community grounded in peace, tolerance, and mutual respect,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Christian community St Patrick’s High School Interfaith harmony event

Comments

200 characters

Interfaith harmony event hosted by St Patrick’s High School

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

Chinese PM due today

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Punjab Governor should not interfere in admin matters: minister

Last day for submission of income tax returns today: FBR

Constitutional amendment not being done in haste: Bilawal

One killed as police clash with marchers from civil society, TLP

Mian Zahid appreciates termination of deals with five IPPs

Read more stories