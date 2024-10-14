KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Imran-Ismrael nexus is bent on sabotaging the SCO conference. The founder of PTI is not working for Pakistan’s politics but for the protection of Zionist interests. Imran Khan’s links with Tel Aviv are part of a coordinated effort by anti-national forces to undermine the SCO.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the PTI-Israel nexus is a compromise on Pakistan’s national interests. He added that, in the past, Imran Khan was also part of a conspiracy to sabotage the Chinese President’s visit, aiming to harm Pakistan-China friendship.

He stated that the PTI leadership is following foreign, anti-national agendas, prioritizing these interests over Pakistan’s security and sovereignty. He added that the PTI think tank is currently based in Tel Aviv and actively engaged in conspiracies against Pakistan.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PTI’s key policy advisers are based in Israel and are actively working to weaken Pakistan. He added that PTI receives policies, directives, and support from Tel Aviv, with its handlers there consistently engaged in international lobbying.

He said that aid to PTI from external forces aims to create political instability in the country and undermine Pakistan’s economic and diplomatic development. He added that Zac Goldsmith’s endorsement of Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan is evidence of the Imran-Israel nexus. Furthermore, PTI’s absence from the APC against Israeli aggression in Palestine has exposed its ties with Israel.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that individuals like Zac Goldsmith are promoting an anti-Pakistan narrative favorable to PTI. He added that conspiracies and attacks against the country’s stable institutions are being carried out with Israel’s backing. Imran Khan aims to advance Zionist interests by weakening Pakistan’s institutions.

