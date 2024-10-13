7th meeting of Pak-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum held

RAWALPINDI: The 7th meeting of the Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was successfully held in Riyadh on 10 October 2024.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Pakistan Army, while the Saudi side was headed by Engr Talal Bin Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Dastgir reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces. The Saudi dignitary lauded Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and praised its key contributions toward promoting peace and stability in the region.

The forum addressed pressing challenges related to global and regional security and their impact on the defence capabilities of both nations. It was noted that the rapid advancements in modern technologies have created a need to further strengthen defence industrial cooperation. Both sides reviewed the progress of ongoing collaborations and agreed to explore new areas of cooperation, underlining the strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024