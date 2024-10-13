320 children operated under CM’s Heart Surgery programme

LAHORE: Since the launch of the 'Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program' as many as 320 innocent children have been successfully operated under this initiative and the scope of this program has been expanded.

There has been a significant reduction in the waiting list of surgeries for innocent children. Before this program, parents of innocent children had to wait for months on waiting lists for surgeries.

This was revealed in a meeting held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. Among others Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi and Advisor on Health Major General Retired Azhar Kayani also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that under this program, the capacity of Punjab's children's hospitals is also being increased. The Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program is continuously monitored through the dashboard. The Punjab government has made the whole system of children's heart surgery program transparent, he added.

