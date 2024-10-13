AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-13

Rain with dust storm in lower Sindh likely

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: The intensified weather system in southeast Arabian Sea is likely to bring some rain with dust storm for districts in lower Sindh through October 14, as searing condition scorched the province on Saturday, the Met Office said.

The Met anticipated the intensifying atmospheric low pressure system is growing into weather depression on Sunday, which may produce rain and dust storm in Tharparker Umerkot, Badin and Sujawal Districts.

It said that the weather system has intensified into a well marked low pressure area over the central Arabian sea about 900 kilometers south off Karachi coastlines.

Weather in Karachi remained very hot with sizzling temperature at 39 Celsius with 39 percent humidity during the day. The Met forecast the searing weather in the city will continue for another three days.

The ‘favourable’ atmospheric conditions are seen behind the existing weather system over the Arabian Sea to develop into a depression, which is expected to move initially west-northwest direction, it added.

