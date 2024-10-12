Full court reference for outgoing CJP Isa will be held on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Full Court Reference will be held on October 25 on the eve of retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, as he would lay down his robes on attaining the age of superannuation.

The SC Registrar Jazeela Aslam wrote a letter to President Supreme Court Bar Association Shahzad Shaukat that says; “On the retirement of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a Full Court Reference has been scheduled in Court Room No.1 Supreme Court Building, Islamabad on 25-10-24 (Friday) at 10:30 am.”

After the Full Court proceeding to mark the beginning of new Judicial Year at the Supreme Court building, the CJP Faez, in an informal interaction with the reporters denied any possibility of accepting an extension, even if it applied to all judges, contradicting earlier statements attributed to the government.

He dismissed the claims made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah that CJP Faez would accept the proposal if the age limit was extended for all judges, the top judge had reiterated that he had refused any extension to his tenure.

