Gold prices surge

KARACHI: The local gold prices surged on Friday as global bullion rates neared $2,650 per ounce, traders said. Gold prices made a big recovery by Rs2700 to Rs273,900 per tola and Rs2315 to Rs234,825 per 10 grams, all Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion prices bounced back by $27 to settle for $2640 per ounce while silver was trading at just over $31 per ounce.

Silver prices remained steady on the local market at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

