Various sectors: ‘KSA team visit aims to boost trade & investments’

KARACHI: President United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail, Chairman (Sindh) Khalid Tawab, other leaders Hanif Gohar, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai and Momin Ali Malik have warmly welcomed the high-powered Saudi Arabian delegation, led by Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, to Pakistan.

The three-day visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade, economic relations, and investments in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and textiles. This delegation’s arrival underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in Pakistan’s emerging market.

“The UBG sees this visit as a significant opportunity to deepen economic ties between our nations,” said Zubair Tufail, UBG President. “Pakistan’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and business-friendly policies make it an attractive destination for Saudi investors.”

Khalid Tawab, UBG Regional Chairman Southern Zone, added, “We believe this collaboration will unlock new avenues for mutual growth, driving prosperity in both countries. Our business communities will work together to identify lucrative investment opportunities and foster sustainable partnerships.”

Hanif Gohar, UBG Secretary General Southern Zone, emphasized Pakistan’s potential for export growth, particularly to Saudi Arabia and the OIC region. “With improved trade facilitation and investment, we can significantly increase our exports, benefiting both nations.”

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, UBG Core Committee Member, praised the Special Investment and Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and foreign trade. “SIFC’s efforts have created a conducive business environment, making Pakistan an attractive investment hub.”

The UBG leaders expressed their commitment to working closely with the Saudi businessmen to explore opportunities, address challenges, and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024