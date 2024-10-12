AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-12

Various sectors: ‘KSA team visit aims to boost trade & investments’

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 07:36am

KARACHI: President United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail, Chairman (Sindh) Khalid Tawab, other leaders Hanif Gohar, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai and Momin Ali Malik have warmly welcomed the high-powered Saudi Arabian delegation, led by Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, to Pakistan.

The three-day visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade, economic relations, and investments in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and textiles. This delegation’s arrival underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in Pakistan’s emerging market.

“The UBG sees this visit as a significant opportunity to deepen economic ties between our nations,” said Zubair Tufail, UBG President. “Pakistan’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and business-friendly policies make it an attractive destination for Saudi investors.”

Khalid Tawab, UBG Regional Chairman Southern Zone, added, “We believe this collaboration will unlock new avenues for mutual growth, driving prosperity in both countries. Our business communities will work together to identify lucrative investment opportunities and foster sustainable partnerships.”

Hanif Gohar, UBG Secretary General Southern Zone, emphasized Pakistan’s potential for export growth, particularly to Saudi Arabia and the OIC region. “With improved trade facilitation and investment, we can significantly increase our exports, benefiting both nations.”

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, UBG Core Committee Member, praised the Special Investment and Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and foreign trade. “SIFC’s efforts have created a conducive business environment, making Pakistan an attractive investment hub.”

The UBG leaders expressed their commitment to working closely with the Saudi businessmen to explore opportunities, address challenges, and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KSA business community UBG trade and investment Zubair Tufail Pak Saudi ties

Comments

200 characters

Various sectors: ‘KSA team visit aims to boost trade & investments’

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories