PTI to hold public meeting at D Chowk on 15th

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Weeks after holding a protest at D-Chowk, the political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced yet another “mammoth” protest at the same venue on October 15.

The committee, in an emergent meeting, which was attended by all senior party leaders except the flamboyant Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who could not attend the meeting due to his other engagements, decided to hold a mammoth power show at D-Chowk again.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, the PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed that a mammoth protest, which will be attended by PTI supporters from all over the country, will be held at D-Chowk on October 15.

He continued that all organisational heads, from the central committee to the regional level, have been instructed to prepare for the demonstration.

In light of preparations for a peaceful protest at D-Chowk, the party has cancelled the planned protests across Punjab, which will be rescheduled.

The PTI political committee emphasised that the “illegitimate rulers, imposed on the masses through rigged elections”, disregarding the constitution and law, will be told “who the people of the country want to run the country.”

The committee also claimed that the jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan is being subjected to a new wave of brutality, against which the people are going to demonstrate on October 15.

He said that Imran Khan’s life, health, and safety are being deliberately endangered as all his fundamental and human rights have been revoked, which is in no way acceptable.

