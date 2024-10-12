PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Gandapur is a statesman unlike The Brown Pope’

“Who ordered the Brown Pope to go to Peshawar for the grand jirga? I mean, the guy’s body language seated next to Ali Amin Gandapur epitomized discomfort, unhappiness and…”

“And you gathered that how?”

“He was slouching.”

“That’s his normal posture.”

“He did not speak, or at least he wasn’t shown as speaking on Pakistan television.”

“If you say anymore they will increase the PTV licence fee from 35 rupees in your electricity bill to 70 rupees.”

“But I don’t watch PTV.”

“This would be in the national interest as it would raise revenue collection…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway The Brown Pope appeared uncomfortable as it wasn’t a press conference of his own calling, in his own office surrounded by sycophants.”

“My point exactly - it was a press conference which he was ordered to go to.”

“Well, whoever ordered him to go, publicly embarrassed him didn’t they? I mean he banned the Pushtun Tahafuz Movement this week and then had to publicly admit that the better decision was to first engage in talks and that Gandapur would lead the talks and…”

“They?”

“Really! That’s your take on what I said.”

“Yep.”

“You are so shallow.”

“More like yellow.”

“Dear me anyway Gandapur came out as the better statesman and…”

“Gandapur is a statesman unlike The Brown Pope.”

“What about Governor Kundi?”

“A politician unlike the Brown pope.”

“And you came to that conclusion how?”

“See all politicians were wearing a waistcoat over their shalwar kameez except the Brown Pope who was wearing a blazer.”

“Hmmm shallow and yellow.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024