AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,425 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 27,114 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.13%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-11

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 09:19am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves rose significantly, surpassing the $16 billion mark for the first time in over two years. This upward trend signals a positive shift in the country’s financial stability and economic outlook.

According to a weekly report released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves increased by $64 million, reaching $16.047 billion as of October 4, 2024, up from $15.98 billion on September 27, 2024. This marks the highest level of reserves since June 2022.

IMF inflow: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves hit 2.5-year high, shoot above $10.7bn

During the same week, the SBP’s reserves rose by $106 million, reaching $10.808 billion, compared to $10.702 billion the previous week. This is the highest level of SBP reserves since April 6, 2022.

Conversely, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks declined by $42 million, totaling $5.239 billion at the end of last week. Currently, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover approximately two months of imports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves Pakistan forex reserves

Comments

200 characters

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Read more stories