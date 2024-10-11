Customs seizes Iranian skimmed milk powder

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized a large quantity of smuggled Iranian skimmed milk powder worth Rs52 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off that led to the raid at a warehouse on Fakhruddin Valika Road in Karachi. As a result, the department has confiscated 43.75 tons of smuggled Iranian skimmed milk powder.

The seized goods were loaded onto seven Mazda trucks and transferred to the ASO warehouse. The market value of seized goods is estimated to be Rs52 million. Later, a case has been registered under the Customs Act. Further investigations are in progress.

