AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,093 Increased By 8.7 (0.1%)
BR30 27,463 Decreased By -167.9 (-0.61%)
KSE100 85,560 Increased By 106.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 27,158 Increased By 8.8 (0.03%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-11

Customs seizes Iranian skimmed milk powder

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized a large quantity of smuggled Iranian skimmed milk powder worth Rs52 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off that led to the raid at a warehouse on Fakhruddin Valika Road in Karachi. As a result, the department has confiscated 43.75 tons of smuggled Iranian skimmed milk powder.

The seized goods were loaded onto seven Mazda trucks and transferred to the ASO warehouse. The market value of seized goods is estimated to be Rs52 million. Later, a case has been registered under the Customs Act. Further investigations are in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs smuggling skimmed milk powder

Comments

200 characters

Customs seizes Iranian skimmed milk powder

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories