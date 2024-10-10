AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed amid regional tensions

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 01:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday in the backdrop of simmering geopolitical tensions in the region and ahead of a US inflation report.

Israel’s military said it had eliminated a Hezbollah member in Syria who relayed intelligence against Israel in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, while Syrian media reported on Thursday that Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Syria.

Israel has escalated its retaliation for the Hamas attack, sending troops into Lebanon and airstrikes into Iran, Yemen and Syria in the hunt for Iran-backed militants, raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict that could draw in Iran and the United States.

The Qatari benchmark eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% slide in telecoms firm Ooredoo. In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 0.6% rise in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 0.8% increase in Al Rajhi Bank.

However, the Saudi index was set for a second weekly loss. Among other gainers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.2%. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose, underpinned by a spike in fuel demand as a major storm barrelled into Florida and concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East amid heightened tensions between Israel and major oil producer Iran.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, with Parkin Company advancing 2%.

Most Gulf markets ease amid regional tensions

The market is awaiting the Consumer Price Index inflation report due on Thursday for insight into the Fed’s rate path.

Markets are pricing in an 82% chance of a 25-basis-point cut next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) often aligns with the Fed’s decisions as most of the regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

MENA Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets mixed amid regional tensions

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Waqar Siddiqui to step down as Shell Pakistan CEO

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

President Zardari to visit Turkmenistan today

Oil prices edge up on US storm and Israel-Iran fears

Refined POL items and solar power: Chinese team to explore deals with PD today

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Read more stories