AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
FFBL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.96%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.27%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 170.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.5%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.74%)
PPL 129.70 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.14%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.35%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.3%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,676 Increased By 296.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 85,875 Increased By 205.4 (0.24%)
KSE30 27,272 Increased By 55.8 (0.2%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

A-League club hit with FIFA transfer ban for unpaid Yorke debt

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 12:20pm

SYDNEY: Australia’s Macarthur FC have been banned from recruiting new players until they pay former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke compensation he was awarded after being sacked as coach last year.

Football Australia confirmed on Thursday that FIFA had imposed the sanction on the Sydney-based club and they were obliged to enforce it as members of the game’s global governing body.

Yorke left Macarthur in January 2023 after a dressing room rant in the wake of a loss during which he compared his players to a “pub team” and said the club was “run by Muppets”.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an earlier FIFA tribunal ruling that the Trinidadian had been unfairly dismissed and should be paid compensation of A$212,500 ($143,000), plus interest.

Macarthur, who maintained that Yorke’s dressing room tirade was an act of gross insubordination, said they were confident the matter would be resolved by the time the next transfer window opens at the start of next year.

“The club is not concerned of the immediate effect of FIFA’s decision and is exploring further legal avenues available,” Macarthur said in a statement.

EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach EU law

“The club is confident the matter will be resolved between now and January 2025. The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Macarthur, an expansion team based in the southwest Sydney suburb of Campbelltown, will open their fifth A-League campaign at home to Perth Glory on Oct. 20.

FIFA FIFA player transfer A League campaign Macarthur FC

Comments

200 characters

A-League club hit with FIFA transfer ban for unpaid Yorke debt

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

Read more stories