AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.78%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.68%)
FFBL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.22%)
HUMNL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.55%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.39%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
NBP 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.06%)
OGDC 170.67 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.57%)
PPL 129.90 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (3.3%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.43%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.3%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,676 Increased By 296.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 85,822 Increased By 152.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 27,250 Increased By 33.4 (0.12%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets LPL (Lalpir Power Limited) 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12%

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

BR Web Desk Published 10 Oct, 2024 11:49am

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Lalpir Power Limited will place the proposed terms for early termination of company’s agreements with the government before the shareholders for approval.

The listed Independent Power Producer (IPP) shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The BoD of Lalpir Power Limited in its emergent meeting held on October 09, 2024 discussed the terms proposed for the early termination of the company’s Implementation Agreement (IA) dated 24.09.1994 entered into with the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for and on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) dated 03.11.1994 entered into with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (Power Purchaser) and the guarantee dated 16.05.1995 (guarantee”, together with the PPA and the IA to be collectively referred to as the agreements) issued by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for and behalf of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in light of the discussions between the Government of Pakistan (GoP), its entities and certain IPPs, including the company,“ read the notice.

Listed IPPs Hubco, Lalpir call emergency meetings as govt moves towards agreement termination

Lalpir said that the agreements are scheduled to expire on November 28, 2028.

“The Board recommended that the proposed terms for early termination of the agreements be placed before the shareholders for their approval”, and has authorized the Chairman, CEO or company’s Secretary to issue notice for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for seeking the shareholders’ approval for the early termination of the agreements.

“The termination of the agreements shall be subject to approval of shareholders of the company and formal signing of the relevant agreement with the Power Purchaser and the GoP,” it added.

The development comes as the government seeks to renegotiate or scrap contracts with IPPs in a bid to address financial challenges and streamline the power sector.

Business Recorder on Tuesday reported that the federal government’s work on different IPPs has started delivering results as four IPPs, M/s Atlas Power, M/s Saba Power, M/s Rousch Power and Lalpir Power have initialled (signed) premature scrapping of pacts whereas Hubco is likely to follow suit on Tuesday or Wednesday.

As per the report, the Task Force on Power Sector, which also comprises two senior security officers besides lawyers on the board and experts from SECP, PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra played a key role in convincing IPPs, established under pre-1994, 1994 and 2002 Power Generation Policies to renegotiate.

It informed that three IPPs Hubco Power, Rousch Power and Lalpir Power, fought till the end but ultimately showed leniency on premature termination of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

PSX energy sector IPP Energy sector reforms Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) energy task force PSX notice PSX stocks Islamic Republic of Pakistan Central Power Purchasing Agency PSX notices Lalpir Implementation Agreement

Comments

200 characters

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

Read more stories