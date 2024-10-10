KCCI deptts to operate every Friday for full day

KARACHI: To better serve the business & industrial community, the Management of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has decided to keep all its departments fully operational every Friday for full day, instead of observing half-day schedule as per past practice.

KCCI members can now avail various facilities on Friday, as all the departments except the Attestation Department will continue to offer services as per office timings starting from 9:30AM to 6:00PM, with a lunch break scheduled from 1:15PM to 2:00PM from Monday to Thursday & Saturday whereas on Friday, lunch hours will be observed from 12:45PM to 2:30PM.

As far as the Attestation Department is concerned, it will start its operations from 9:00AM to 5:00PM throughout the week with 30-minute lunch break from 1:30PM to 2:00PM while Friday prayer/ lunch break timings will remain the same as being observed by all other departments.

The decision to keep KCCI operational throughout Friday was made by the KCCI Office Bearers as they received numerous recommendations from the members of business community who constantly advised to keep KCCI operational throughout the day including Friday so that various services, including the issuance of visa recommendations letters, attestation services, and all other membership and Secretariat-related services, could be provided to KCCI members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024