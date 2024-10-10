PM’s Relief Fund for Gaza, Lebanon notified

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the establishment/ opening of Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon to extend maximum humanitarian support to the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The Finance Division issued a notification which stated that it has been decided to establish/ open with immediate effect a Fund to be known as “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza And Lebanon” to extend maximum humanitarian support to the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

All proceeds on account of “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon” and payment into the aforesaid fund will be received at all branches of State Bank of Pakistan, all treasuries and branches of National Bank of Pakistan and all other scheduled banks.

The fund may receive donations from both domestic, international donors and contributions from abroad which will be received at all the branches of above-referred banks, on where such branches are existing. In other foreign countries, contributions will be received at Pakistan missions and remitted to the State Bank of Pakistan which would prescribe necessary procedure for its accounting.

All proceeds received in the name of the fund will be credited to the public account of the federal government. Accounts of the fund will be maintained by Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues Islamabad and the fund will be administered by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in consultation with the Finance Division.

