Ayesha takes oath as first woman Ombudsman in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday administered oath to Ayesha Hamid as Ombudsman Punjab; she is the first woman to hold the post of Ombudsman in Punjab.

On this occasion, Punjab Implementation and Coordination Secretary Rafafat Ali Niswana read out the notification of appointment of Ombudsman Punjab in the presence of former Provincial Ombudsman Major Azam Sulaiman (R), former Punjab Governor Shahid Hamid, former federal minister Zahid Hamid, Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Captain Saqib Zafar (R), National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Shahryar Sultan, Jahanzeb Khan and others.

Meanwhile, the Governor attended the IT Symposium at Governor House, which was organized in collaboration with Dr Jahangir Badar, Institute of Vision and Leadership and Tech Titans Pakistan. While addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that there were many opportunities to progress in the IT sector, adding that “our youth are very talented and they should get IT and technical education so that they may be able to get jobs after completing their studies.” He averred that the services of youth tech leaders to create employment opportunities for the youth and promote IT exports were commendable. “The youth has an important role in the development of the country,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024