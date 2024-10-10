AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Four mentors to be involved in U-19 Women’s T20 Tournament 2024

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: Four of the five mentors who worked in the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup 2024 will be involved in the Under-19 Women’s T-20 Tournament 2024 set to take place at the LCCA ground in Lahore from 14th October.

Five teams–Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers–will take part in the event, which will be played in a double-league format. Top two sides will qualify for the final of the event to be staged on 3rd November.

Challengers will be mentored by Waqar Younis while Conquerors will have the services of Misbah-ul-Haq as team mentor. Shoaib Malik will mentor Stars, and Strikers will receive mentorship from Saqlain Mushtaq. Team Invincibles will be without a mentor, as Sarfaraz Ahmed is not available due to national duty.

The Under-19 women’s tournament is expected to provide the teenage cricketers to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the Pakistan Women’s Under-19 team for the ACC U-19 T20 tournament to take place later this year and the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 in Malaysia in January 2025.

The tournament will see 75 cricketers in action, where a prize pot of Rs1.1 million will be up for grabs. The winner of the tournament will bag Rs0.5 million while the runners-up will collect Rs0.3 million. Two matches will be played on each day, with the first match to begin at 9:00am, while the first ball of the second match is expected to be bowled at 1300.

The PCB has also confirmed the 15-member squads of each side featuring in the event. These squads have been selected by the national women’s selection committee consisting of former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq and former international cricketer Batool Fatima after country-wide open trials held in August/September this year. Only players born on or after 1st September 2005 are eligible to play in the tournament

