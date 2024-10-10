PSEB: Capacity-building ordered

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja has directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to build capacity of PSEB and work efficiently to achieve the targets within stipulated time.

She gave this direction while chairing the 61st meeting of Board of Directors of PSEB held at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Wednesday.

Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan was also present in the meeting.

Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed joined meeting virtually.

Khawaja emphasised upon formulating a proper strategy by PSEB to improve its working, and focus upon its targets.

