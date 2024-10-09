AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank

AFP Published October 9, 2024

NABLUS: Israeli police killed at least four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, Palestinian health authorities and Israeli security forces said.

The Palestinian health ministry reported in a statement Wednesday that “four martyrs shot by the occupation in Nablus have been transferred to Rafidia Government Hospital”.

It later said the men were aged between 31 and 43 years old.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported the deaths of four people, but Israeli security forces said five were killed Wednesday.

Officers from an elite police unit “killed five wanted terrorists in Nablus”, the Israeli police, army and Shin Bet domestic security service said in a joint statement.

Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid

The statement added that among those killed was the head of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade in the Balata refugee camp adjacent to the city.

It said that during a joint operation involving army and police force, coordinated by Shin Bet, police killed five armed men “who presented a danger for our forces”.

“The eliminated terrorists were involved in the planning and exporting of terrorist activity against civilians and army forces,” the statement added.

Nablus governor Ghassan Daghlas however told AFP that “the four martyrs are ordinary citizens who were among the people and were killed among the people in cold blood”.

He called the killing “a cowardly and deliberate assassination”.

He added that one man was from Balata camp, while the remaining three were from the Askar camp in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Violence has soared in the West Bank since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel in October last year.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 705 Palestinians in the West Bank since, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

Israeli officials say at least 24 Israelis, civilians or members of the security forces, have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinian or in Israeli military operations over the same period in the West Bank.

West Bank Palestinians Israeli raid Israel and Hamas Israeli military operations

Comments

200 characters

At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank

Energy sector reforms: committee approves ISMO formation

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $2.85bn in September 2024, up 29% year-on-year

Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman, dies at age 86

Rupee ends marginally weaker against US dollar

KSE-100 closes flat after briefly crossing 86,000 mark for the first time

Oil falls as swelling US supply counters Middle East and hurricane risks

Security forces kill two terrorists in Zhob District: ISPR

Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

Citi Pharma intends to construct 200-bed hospital, medical university in Lahore

Listed IPPs Hubco, Lalpir call emergency meetings as govt moves towards agreement termination

Read more stories