Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is involved in anti-state activities, and any political party that supports and facilitates them will face consequences.

He made these remarks while addressing the media in Islamabad.

“We have concrete evidence of PTM’s links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Afghan Taliban. They have been involved in negative propaganda against the state and have been using foul language against the institutions,” Naqvi said, adding: “While this has been ignored in the past, it will no longer be tolerated.”

He explained that when a party is proscribed, its bank accounts are ceased, political offices are sealed and arms licenses are cancelled.

“Any political party that supports and facilitates PTM will also face consequences. Their NICs and SIM cards will be blocked, and their passports will be cancelled, says Mohsin Naqvi.

