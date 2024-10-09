AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 07:36pm

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is involved in anti-state activities, and any political party that supports and facilitates them will face consequences.

He made these remarks while addressing the media in Islamabad.

“We have concrete evidence of PTM’s links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Afghan Taliban. They have been involved in negative propaganda against the state and have been using foul language against the institutions,” Naqvi said, adding: “While this has been ignored in the past, it will no longer be tolerated.”

He explained that when a party is proscribed, its bank accounts are ceased, political offices are sealed and arms licenses are cancelled.

“Any political party that supports and facilitates PTM will also face consequences. Their NICs and SIM cards will be blocked, and their passports will be cancelled, says Mohsin Naqvi.

More to follow.

PTM Mohsin Naqvi grand pashtun jirga

Comments

200 characters

Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $2.85bn in September 2024, up 29% year-on-year

Rupee ends marginally weaker against US dollar

KSE-100 closes flat after briefly crossing 86,000 mark for the first time

Oil slips as strong supply counters Middle East and hurricane risk

Citi Pharma intends to construct 200-bed hospital, medical university in Lahore

Listed IPPs Hubco, Lalpir call emergency meetings as govt moves towards agreement termination

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Milton heads to Florida Gulf Coast

Read more stories