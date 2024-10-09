ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Palestine and Lebanon to help the people affected by Israeli barbarism in Palestine and Lebanon.

The approval was granted at a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad Tuesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The cabinet also issued necessary instructions to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to open an account in this regard. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will oversee the relief operations for Palestine and Lebanon, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon.

The cabinet was briefed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom regarding the implementation of e-office in the federal ministries and institutions.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan’s position in the United Nations E-Governance Development Index had improved by 14 places due to the government’s measures to implement e-governance.

The meeting was further informed that the implementation of e-office was underway in all 40 divisions of the federal government while 100 percent e-office had been implemented in some ministries.

The prime minister directed to further improve the implementation of e-office and asked for reviewing of the progress in this regard after two weeks.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the agreement for subsidies in the fisheries sector in the light of the decisions of the World Trade Organization.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the cabinet approved the signing of an agreement to grant sister-ports status to the Gwadar Port, Pakistan and Shanghai Port, China.

It also approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the federal cabinet further approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ghana on bilateral political consultations.

On the orders of the Chief Justice Balochistan High Court and on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the cabinet approved grant of jurisdiction to judicial magistrate- Gwadar and judicial magistrate Hub to hear anti-narcotics cases.

The meeting endorsed the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Matters held on September 25, 2024 and the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment projects in its meeting held on September 16, 2024.

The federal cabinet ratified the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on the Government Owned Enterprises held on October 1.

Meanwhile, addressing the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphatically stated that nobody will be allowed to sabotage the economic gains achieved by the country over the last seven months due to strenuous efforts of the government.

He stated in categorical terms that the repeat of 2014-15 conspiracy will not be allowed under any circumstances. He pointed out that the economic indicators are improving and the whole world is acknowledging the fact.

He said the IMF program has been secured with the support of friendly countries China, UAE and Saudi Arabia while inflation has come down to six point nine percent from thirty-two percent. He mentioned that exports and remittances are witnessing an increase and the stock market is sky rocketing. He said digitization of FBR is being carried out to broaden the tax base.

The Prime Minister regretted that this is not acceptable to a particular party which does not want Pakistan moving forward on the path of development and improvement in the living standards of the people. Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that a Saudi delegation is visiting Pakistan and agreements and MoUs worth two billion dollars are expected during the visit.