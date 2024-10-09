AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

Islamabad Non-Proliferation Conference 2024 held

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), Islamabad, hosted Islamabad Non-Proliferation Conference 2024, a two-day international event bringing together a distinguished group of scholars and experts from around the world.

According to the military’s media wing, the conference aimed at fostering constructive dialogue on global strategic issues and share Pakistan’s policy perspectives.

This high-level conference not only reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to global non-proliferation efforts but also emphasised the importance of strategic dialogue in maintaining regional and international security.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the chief guest.

The conference featured keynote addresses delivered by distinguished policymakers and practitioners from Pakistan including General Zubair Mehmood Hayat (retired), Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor National Command Authority (NCA), and Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar, Advisor, NCA.

Participants included prominent international scholars from Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS), Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS), Russia, China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), China, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, US, Royal United Services Institute(RUSI), UK, Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO-University), Saint Petersburg State University, Shanghai University, Peking University, University at Albany, State University of New York, and University of Birmingham.

