Punjab cabinet approves allotment of 100,000 acres to landless farmers on lease

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met hereon Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval for the allotment of 100,000 acres of land to landless farmers on lease for three and five years for the purpose of temporary cultivation across Punjab.

The cabinet also gives nod for the historical programme of collective weddings in Punjab. The project of group marriage of 3000 girls from poor families was approved across Punjab. An amount of Rs 100,000 as wed money will be given to the bride through ATM card while 13 items including furniture, clothes, dinner sets will be gifted. The CM directed to increase the scope of collective marriages.

The cabinet also approved e-bus service scheme under which 27 buses will arrive in the first phase. 1.2 MW solar panels will be installed in the parking lot of e-buses for charging purpose. As many as 680 e-buses will be made functional across Punjab by the end of the current year.

The CM sought the “Electric Taxi Service Plan” in Lahore. She ordered strict monitoring of flour and chicken prices across the province.

The meeting was informed that 170,000 farmers in Punjab received Kisan cards. About 1.1 million farmers applied for obtaining Kisan card. About 1.2 million applications were received for Green Tractor Scheme. Scrutiny of 0.7 million applicants for green tractors has been completed. Approval was granted to transfer funds to the Housing Department to construct 839 houses of New Pakistan Housing Scheme in Raiwind, Chiniot and Sargodha.

The cabinet approved the annual repair of helicopter of the Punjab government. It also approved the transfer of land at Sheikhupura for oil storage and other purposes to Pakistan State Oil. Agreement between Board of Revenue (BoR) and Bank of Punjab (BoP) was approved for collection of tax on transfer of immovable property through e-stamping system.

The nomination of the Minister of Agriculture and Technical Member for representation in the Federal Seed Board was approved. Re-appointment of Board of Directors of Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company and appointment of new directors on vacant posts was also approved by the cabinet.

The release of funds of Rs 1.7 billion was approved for purchase of equipment and furniture for the revamping of tertiary care hospitals. Development projects in five major hospitals were approved for inclusion in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Reconstitution of Board of Commissioner of Healthcare Commission and transfer of share from Irrigation Department to Punjab Power Development Company Limited was approved by the cabinet.

The Legal Framework Draft of Waqf Administration, Trust and Cooperative Societies Act 2023 was also approved. The Punjab Forensic Act 2007 was repealed and the Punjab Forensic Science Act 2024 was approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet approved the extension of the staff contract of the Management Information System of the Home Department. Nomination of Presiding Officer for Child Protection Court Lahore was approved. Implementation of sale deed for A-category property buyer was approved.

The Punjab Local Government Rules 2024 were also approved by the cabinet and it was decided to establish a Joint Local Government Authority in each district. It was decided to set up a high-level Ministerial Committee to amend the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 1929.

