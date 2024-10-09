AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 143.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.17%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.3%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.42%)
HUMNL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.24%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
NBP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.07%)
OGDC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.58%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 129.95 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.88%)
PRL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.36%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 57.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
TREET 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,166 Increased By 72.1 (0.79%)
BR30 27,558 Increased By 239.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 86,158 Increased By 493.9 (0.58%)
KSE30 27,437 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.01%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-09

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘I see you are enamoured of the Trenchman’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

“I have another proverb for you: jack of all trades and master of none – does it relate to the people of the Land of the Pure?”

“Well I will not allow you to use an Anglo-Saxon name, not acceptable, not allowed, and I will make sure that you never ever…”

“I see you are enamoured of the Trenchman.”

“Excuse me? Trenchman?”

“Hitherto referred to as the Brown Pope and His Containership. I reckon those names have assumed secondary relevance as I went around Islamabad on Monday and saw trenches had been dug on major thoroughfares and not so major thoroughfares, and it would require billions of our tax rupees to fill them and repave them…”

“Trenches are normally associated with war…and as far as I am aware, the Trenchman has never ever served…ahhhhhh.”

“So you are not as obtuse as I always reckoned. Anyway when I said you were enamoured of the Trench man I was referring to his media talk, two days before Gandapur left Peshawar for Islamabad, one day before, on the day and a day after saying precisely what you said, the Khanzadehs will not be allowed because it is unacceptable…”

“Oh dear, but you know why I still remember Chaudhary Nisar after his being in the political wilderness for seven years? He minimized the stop time of traffic flow and…”

“And The Trenchman has maximised it, and for your information that means that he is successful.”

“How come?”

“Anyone who achieves first place from which ever end must be appreciated.”

“That presupposes that the head and the tail are interchangeable. I mean you could be the worst and you could be the best…”

“In the land of the Pure, both ends have equal relevance, so shut up.”

“Sealing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House…”

“Again, never been done before – appreciate it silly, for it moves the final frontier that much forward.”

“Hmmm, what did you think of the speeches made during All Parties Conference on the Palestinian…”

“I heard the President and his unalienable right to demolish the English language…”

“He was tired, and he is not well and…”

“And was sandwiched between our version of the Brothers Karamazov – between Dmitri and Ivan Karamazov…”

“Not applicable – one was portrayed as a sensualist and the other aloof, reserved…”

“I rest my case.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘I see you are enamoured of the Trenchman’

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

Read more stories