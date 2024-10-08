AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,094 Increased By 113.3 (1.26%)
BR30 27,318 Decreased By -101.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor commence shooting Bollywood film ‘Abir Gullal’

  • Production being shot in several locations of United Kingdom
BR Life & Style Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 06:13pm

Pakistan actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor of India have begun shooting production Bollywood production ‘Abir Gulaal’ in London, reported Variety this week.

The film, set to be a romantic comedy, is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and will be shot in the United Kingdom over October and November.

Deadline first broke the news of the impending production in July earlier this year.

“The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence,” Bagdi was quoted as saying.

Since 2016, there has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films, following political differences between the two countries, added Variety.

However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

“Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquility, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations,” the court had said in its ruling.

Last year, Fawad in an interview with CNN spoke about the significance of the film being potentially released in India, and the importance of cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

Fawad is popular in India and has previously played the lead in Bollywood productions such as ‘Khoobsurat’ (2014) and ‘Kapoor & Sons’ (2016).

“Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet,” added Bagdi.

He also starred in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ – Pakistan’s highest-grossing film, which was slated to be released in India on October 2.

Its release is currently on hold after a right-wing fringe group objected to it.

Fawad is also the lead of hit Zindagi series ‘Barzakh,’ which debuted at Series Mania in 2023.

Kapoor is the lead in upcoming Netflix crime thriller series ‘Mandala Murders’ and Bollywood drama-comedy ‘Badtameez Gill.’

Pakistan Bollywood Fawad Khan

Comments

200 characters

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor commence shooting Bollywood film ‘Abir Gullal’

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Chinese engineers killed in Karachi terror attack were involved in debt talks with govt: Aurangzeb

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Pakistan will not lose focus on reforms, Aurangzeb tells foreign investors

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

Oil rally pauses as investors await Israeli response

Pakistan dismissed for 556 after Agha hits hundred in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Read more stories